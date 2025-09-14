Success for refocused jobs task force

New Mayor’s Task Force for Jobs officer Greg Pestell with Kadin Turner, 24, at the council’s properties workshop. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Waitakian Kadin Turner is the first young person to be placed into an employment opportunity under the revamped Mayors Task Force For Jobs (MTFJ) programme.

Funded by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), the new focus of the scheme is to provide work opportunities for 18-24-year-olds on the benefit in the Waitaki District, and support them to start employment.

One month into his new role at the Waitaki District Council as the first in-house MTFJ officer, Greg Pestell said he collaborated with MSD’s work broker, Nikita Cunningham, to help place the 24-year-old into a role with the council’s facilities team.

Mr Turner was happy to be back in the workforce.

"I’m definitely pleased. The transition into this new job was great and I was well-supported — I’ve found a job that suits me and I’m looking forward to cracking on," he said.

Mr Pestell said Mr Turner had a broad skill-set for his age and a construction background that was well-suited to the role.

They were also impressed by Mr Turner’s motivation to find employment and were "thrilled" to secure the placement for him, he said.

"I’m delighted for him, he’s a great young guy.

"I’ve seen him a few times this week, and things are going really well. He’s got some nice jobs to do that will utilise his skills, which is really good."

Mr Pestell will provide support for both Mr Turner and his immediate team for six months.

MSD has provided $220,000 to the council for the 2025-26 MTFJ contract.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said MTFJ had been very successful in the district since its inception in 2021, with 169 people having benefited from the scheme.

Mr Kircher said while the focus had moved from school leavers to those on the benefit, the aim was still the same — to give young people in the district employment opportunities "they can seize with both hands".

With 20 years’ experience as a high school teacher and previous experience as an MSD employment case manager, Mr Pestell says he understands the labour market, has many contacts and a "good handle on young people and families".

He said he was actively raising the profile of MTFJ to employers and having "lots of meetings" to talk about the benefits of the programme not only for the young candidates but also for the employer, and to ensure a "good fit" for sustainable placements.

"I’m promoting MTFJ in its current iteration so people in the community, particularly employers, know what it is and how I can help clients and employers."

Originally from Wellington, he said he was taking a "multi-faceted" approach to the 12-month MTFJ contractor role and "building a case load to help make placements happen".

Mr Pestell reports directly to the council’s people and capability manager, Peter Keegan, who says MTFJ creates "real work opportunities" for young people and is an investment in the long-term capability of the district’s workforce.