Samoan adventure for Oamaru helicopter firm

Heliventures' New Zealand team members, local landowners and Samoan funding organisations' representatives stand in front of the helicopter after a successful rat control operation.PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Heliventures, an Oamaru-based helicopter company, has gone international, working in Samoa on a conservation project.

Nicki and Craig McMillan operate the company from Oamaru Airport and work all over New Zealand, providing commercial and agricultural services, scenic flights and working with the Department of Conservation.

Last November, the company won a contract to ship one of its McDonnell Douglas 520N Notar helicopters over to Samoa to work on a rat eradication project on the island of Nu’utele, about 1.3km off the coast of Upolu.

They brought an engineer over with them to rebuild the helicopter, and laid their first application of bait. They returned a week later for a final application.

They had the opportunity to take the New Zealand and Australian high commissioners on flights around the island in between their work.

"There are no helicopters in Samoa, so the locals found it really cool ... there could be about 40 people watching at times," Mrs McMillan said.

The project, the company’s first outside New Zealand, was "just super exciting", she said.

She also acknowledged Waitaki deputy mayor Hana Halalele, as well as other members of the Waitaki-based Samoan community, who were helpful connections to have when organising everything.

"Developing these relationships were key to success along the way.

"They were really impressed with our services and efficiency. They are definitely keen to do more work together again already."

The helicopter was set to return this week.

The couple said projects such as this were important for the growth of local businesses.

— Ruby Lowery, student reporter