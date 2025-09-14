Artist grateful to police and community as car recovered

Zac Whiteside. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Police have managed to retrieve a car and property that was stolen from a young Dunedin artist, Zac Whiteside, who is based in Oamaru for an artist residency.

Mr Whiteside is one of the two new artist residents that are part of the Crucible Gallery artist residency in the Oamaru Victorian precinct.

Sergeant Blair Corlet said the Nissan vehicle was reported stolen from Yare St last Sunday morning containing the artist’s belongings including his art supplies.

The motor vehicle was unlawfully taken overnight on the dead end street near the old Oamaru Hospital, Sgt Corlet said.

The car was located by police crashed out at Waianakarua Rd, he said.

"Property stolen from the car has also been recovered by police and returned to the owner including his art tools that he needed for work," Sgt Corlet said.

Mr Whiteside reported the theft on social media and received a large amount of support from the community with many wishing him well, also saying that Oamaru was a great place to live and these incidents were unlucky.

"He had his vehicle locked and stuff, so it’s unfortunate for a lot of people when this happens," Sgt Corlet said.

Mr Whiteside was confident the police would catch the people who did it and grateful for all the support.

"The police have fingerprints, and there’s multiple photos and video footage.

"Thank you for all the help from the community, so far it’s been really great," he said.

Police inquiries are continuing to locate the people who stole the vehicle, Sgt Corlet said.