Ride of Respect rumbles through

Riders from the Patriots Force Motorcycle Club Deep South chapter ride past the Oamaru War Memorial during the 2026 Ride of Respect last Saturday. PHOTOS: CHARLEY-KAI JOHN

The sound of motorbikes rang out across North Otago last weekend as riders paid respect to those who have served their country — and paid the ultimate price.

The Deep South 2026 Ride of Respect, which takes place ahead of Anzac Day, also raises much-needed funds for veterans’ charities, with around $2000 collected this year.

Eighty riders of all ages departed from the Oamaru War Memorial in Thames St on Saturday morning, heading south to Hampden, stopping at memorials along the way — discussing one person at each of them.

The event was organised by the Patriots Force Motorcycle Club Deep South chapter, whose membership spans from Timaru to Invercargill.

Riders gather at the memorial site.

Chapter president Azza Wood told the Oamaru Mail the event was about ‘‘remembering those who have fallen’’.

At Hampden, Mr Wood said a wreath would be laid and members would be invited to place poppies.

‘‘It is a good public event,’’ he said of the Ride of Respect, bringing together the biking community.

The Ride of Respect is the biggest event the chapter organises but they get together through the year.

Registration fees from the ride, which is open to anyone, will be donated to local Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association (RSA) and various veterans’ charities. Raffles were also sold on the day.

A nationwide event, the ride has been organised for more than a decade.

The organisation has eight chapters nationwide and around 300 members, who are either serving, or former, members of a defence force.

charley-kai.john@alliedmedia.co.nz