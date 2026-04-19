Aphasia biking group finishes what it started

A group of 20 riders from the Aphasia and Disability Biking Group completed the Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail last week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Aphasia and Disability Biking Group recently completed the Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail.

The Christchurch-based group did the first half of the trail last year and returned to complete the second half this month.

Part one was Tekapo to Aviemore, followed by Aviemore to Oamaru.

A group of 20 riders — 11 with aphasia and nine support people — arrived into Oamaru following the four-day journey.

Aphasia is a disorder which makes it difficult to speak and is usually a result of a brain injury.

Stroke survivor Junelle Robinson founded the group nine years ago after a friend took his own life following a stroke that left him with aphasia.

The group goes for weekly rides around Christchurch and once a year goes on a trip outside the area.

Previous trips included the Otago Rail Trail and the Clutha Gold Cycle Trail.

‘‘My friend died in 2016. We had the first bike trip in April 2017,’’ Mrs Robinson said.

She hoped to take the group to the North Island next year.

‘‘That will take some planning,’’ she added.

She was supported on the Oamaru trip by good friend Helen Dale and sister Averil., who grew up in Hildethorpe before moving away and who were keen to get back to the Waitaki Valley.

Mrs Dale said the group loved getting out and being active.

‘‘Some of them have had some backgrounds of being very active and others possibly not, so this is their freedom, really, to get out and be able to do stuff.’’

And the group is now a registered charitable organisation, she said.

‘‘So we can now get funding because that’s the really difficult thing.

‘‘Since we’ve become charitable and it’s tax deductable and we’ve got our bank details on the website... sometimes we’ll just all of a sudden get $50, $100 [donations].’’

Mrs Dale said she had ‘‘no idea where it comes from and these are just people who have seen something and they’re donating.’’

nic.duff@oamarumail.co.nz