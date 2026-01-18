Leading teams beaten in T20 competition

No team remains undefeated in the Dick Hunt T20 competition after the first round of 2026.

Coming off a four-week break, Valley and Glenavy upset previously unbeaten Union and Oamaru, respectively, last Friday night.

The Rangers bowling attack ripped through the defending champions to set up a comfortable eight-wicket win.

Opening bowlers Harry Murphy and and Jordan Mulligan had Oamaru on the ropes early as they took four wickets between them with just four runs on the board.

Oamaru opener Regan George (21) and middle-order batter Luke Taylor (18) tried to rebuild with a 37-run partnership. However once they were dismissed in quick succession, the flood gates opened once again.

Archie Haywood (12 not out) was the only other batter to reach double figures as Oamaru reached 72 for nine from their 20 overs.

Murphy finished with figures of three for seven from his four overs while captain Zach Graham also picked up three wickets.

The Rangers’ cruised to victory just two wickets down as Murphy completed a stellar match, top-scoring with an unbeaten 27.

In contrast, it was Valley’s batters who fronted up to help them beat Union by seven runs.

Batting first, they posted an imposing 167 for six from their 20 overs.

Liam Direen led the way with an unbeaten 59 off 37 balls while Campbell Fowler (34 off 24 balls) and Hunter Growcott (25 off 18 balls) also chipped in with good scores at better than a run a ball.

Blake White (two for 20) was the pick of the Union bowlers.

In reply, Union overcame two early wickets to wrestle back control of the match thanks to a 93-run partnership between Blake Martin (71 off 44 balls) and Alex Wilson (42).

However, Valley’s bowlers were able to swing momentum back in their favour with a couple of quick wickets and would get the win as Union could only muster 160 for eight from their 20 overs.

Jacob Fowler took three wickets while younger brother Hamish picked up a pair.

FRIDAY

Glenavy and Valley look to keep their momentum rolling as they play Albion and Union, respectively.

Oamaru has the bye before the final round-robin matches next Friday night.