Monday, 7 September 2020

Male sea lion enjoys river mouth

    By Rebecca Ryan
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    For the second year in a row, a male sea lion has taken up residence in Kakanui and is patrolling...
    The whitebaiting season is attracting more than just fishermen to the Kakanui River.

    For the second year in a row, a male sea lion has taken up residence at the North Otago seaside village and has been patrolling the Kakanui River mouth along Campbells Bay.

    Department of Conservation ranger Tom Waterhouse said it was "exciting" to see a member of the nationally vulnerable species returning to spend time on the mainland.

    "There’s enough food for them in the river and it’s good to see them hanging around and feeling comfortable around here because that suggests that [they’re] not being disturbed."

    Because male sea lions could tip the scales at up to 450kg, had "an alarming-sounding bark and an appearance that belied their capacity for on-land speed", Mr Waterhouse said, people should be vigilant.

    The Kakanui resident sea lion had been seen as far as 2.5km upstream of the river mouth.

    "Because they have been gone so long from mainland New Zealand we — and perhaps the sea lions themselves — are still learning what habitats they prefer here."

    It was important people knew what to do if they came across one, keeping well away, he said.

    "They will charge at you if you get too close ... [but] the charge is usually a bluff, indicating you have invaded their personal space.

    "Back off slowly and they are unlikely to pursue you far."

