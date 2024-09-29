Market raises nearly $6000 for St John

Palmerston St John volunteers Sonya Watson (left) and Philippa Sutherland (right) drum up funds at the gate with the support of Bridget Martin (middle) and Kathryn Sheat. PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON

Waihemo residents mingled with visitors from across north and east Otago at the Garden Thyme Garden Market on a perfect spring day on Saturday.

Hundreds filed through the Taieri Peak Rd garden of Lyn Leng, on Palmerston’s outskirts, during the second annual fundraiser for Palmerston Hato Hone St John.

The market, from 10am to 3pm, had 47 stalls, including garden plants, craft and food for all-comers.

People basked in the sun as the likes of the Palmerston Linedancers strutted their stuff, and local operatic society members performed songs to add to the ambience of the packed market.

Organisers had hoped to raise $5200 for an Elk Lifting Cushion from the market raffle and entry proceeds.

And, after raising $4000 at the inaugural market in 2023, this year’s greatly expanded market met expectations, raising nearly $6000.

Co-organiser Ms Leng was rapt with the "very well supported" day.

She said despite the soggy ground after rain, the "kind weather" on the day had been perfect to draw punters.

She also paid tribute to the "huge" help of many volunteers.

"We’re really, really lucky ... everyone seems happy, so that’s the main thing."

Market-goers and stallholders paid an entry fee which, with traditional raffles for St John, were the main fundraisers.

It was a busy weekend for Palmerston, with the market one of three events in the town.

Both the two-day Waihemo A&P Association Spring Horse Show and the East Otago Vintage Machinery annual "crank up" drew visitors from across Otago and Canterbury, and bolstered Palmerston’s accommodation and hospitality outlets.