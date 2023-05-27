Morning tea raises research funds

PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

At the Palmerston Pink Ribbon morning tea yesterday are (from left) community screening co-ordinator Sarah Cameron, morning tea organisers Heather McGregor and Sonya Watson and Pacific Radiology breast and screening kamahi Jo Sparks.

The event is in its 11th year and attracted a crowd of about 80 for the morning tea, dozens of raffles and an auction. Mrs McGregor said it was a great turnout.

Ms Sparks spoke about the issues of breast cancer.

More than $50,000 has been raised for breast cancer research in the 11 years since the event started.