Morning tea raises research funds

At the Palmerston Pink Ribbon morning tea yesterday are (from left) community screening co-ordinator Sarah Cameron, morning tea organisers Heather McGregor and Sonya Watson and Pacific Radiology breast and screening kamahi Jo Sparks.
The event is in its 11th year and attracted a crowd of about 80 for the morning tea, dozens of raffles and an auction. Mrs McGregor said it was a great turnout.
Ms Sparks spoke about the issues of breast cancer.
More than $50,000 has been raised for breast cancer research in the 11 years since the event started.