Mysterious case of missing panda ears

PHOTO & REPORT: REBECCA RYAN

Oamaru Public Gardens’ head gardener Myles Newton stands by the earless Oamaru stone pandas in the Chinese Garden.

The Waitaki District Council is appealing for information on the vandalism of the pandas and theft of their ears.

"We have had a number of people alert us to the fact that gradually over recent months some git has been removing the ears from the pandas in the Oamaru Public Gardens," a message on the council’s Facebook page reads. "We can’t see the point in pandering to this kind of vandal so if you know who did it, get in touch."

Mr Newton could not understand why anyone would remove the pandas’ ears.

Just one ear remained and it had been put into storage. Dooleys Masonry, which had been commissioned to replace the ears, would use it as a guide.