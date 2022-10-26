New deck for historic wharf on schedule

Stage two of a project to replace the deteriorating timber decking of Holmes Wharf in Oamaru Harbour is progressing well. Photo: Rebecca Ryan

Stage two of the Holmes Wharf deck replacement project in Oamaru continues to gather pace to meet its expected completion date.

The second stage of the multi-year project to redevelop the wharf in Oamaru Harbour got under way on April 4, and the work is expected to be completed by January 2023.

It involves the removal and replacement of sub-deck and top deck timbers and strengthening of deteriorated bearer and beam timbers at the eastern end of the historic wharf.

Stage one of the re-decking project cost $320,000.

An additional $675,000 was spent on structural strengthening of the underside of the wharf, after it was discovered some of the wooden piles had severely deteriorated.

Stage two has a budget of $1,150,000.

"The wharf is loved and used by anglers, walkers, families and tourists and we look forward to bringing it back to it’s full potential in early 2023," projects and assets officer, Grant Rhodes said.

With 75% of the project complete, the end of the wharf and a small area next to the day berth at the beginning of the wharf, are the final steps in completing the deck replacement project.

This includes repairs to a broken pile at the end of the wharf which were carried out last week.

"We were not entirely surprised to find a pile that needed to be repaired as wharves, no matter where they are, wear due to water and weather over the years.

‘‘Luckily, this pile’s repair is fairly straight forward, as far as wharf repairs go," Mr Rhodes said.

The end of the wharf remains closed while the boards are replaced and piles are checked.

Part of this pile rehabilitation included a 20-tonne excavator operating to replenish rock armouring to the rock mole at the end of the wharf, next to the broken pile.

New underground services are planned to be installed to the wharf next year, including power, water, sewerage, fibre and street lighting.