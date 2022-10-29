New website for Alps 2 Ocean

A new Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail website — alps2ocean.com — has been launched by the Waitaki and Mackenzie District Councils.

The Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail is one of the Great Rides of New Zealand, and connects Aoraki/Mt Cook to the Pacific Ocean at Oamaru, travelling through the Mackenzie and Waitaki districts.

At more than 300km long, it is New Zealand's longest cycle trail and is broken into nine sections.

The trail officially opened in 2013.

The new website provides real-time updates on current trail weather conditions for the different trail sections, as well as informing cyclists of trail closures or detours in place.

"The new improved website links seamlessly to all the Alps 2 Ocean Official Partners and is a one-stop shop for people wishing to explore one of New Zealand’s 23 Great Rides. It is easy to navigate, and the improved features make it attractive and user-friendly," Alps 2 Ocean trail manager Robyn Hyde said.