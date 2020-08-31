Oamaru blaze brought under control

Fire crews are in mop up mode after a three-hectare fire burned near Oamaru this morning.



A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews had the fire under control and were "dampening down" the area.

Before 12pm two helicopters were fighting the fire.

It was contained about 12.30pm.

The fire was one of a number burning in the South Island and being buffeted by strong winds. Firefighters are calling on people to avoid the area as rubberneckers were getting in the way of them fighting the blaze.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the fire in Reservoir Rd, which started just before 10am, had spread to the Glen Warren Reserve.

A helicopter fights the blaze with a monsoon bucket earlier today. Photo: Rebecca Ryan

Fire crews from Oamaru, Weston, Gleanvy and Waitaki Rural all attended the blaze. Helicopters and a command unit from Dunedin were also called to the scene.

Fenz said there's no further risk to property from the fire, crews have it under control, with the aid of helicopters.

A reporter at the scene said the blaze was being buffeted by strong winds and had crossed Reservoir Rd and into a stretch of pine trees at the reserve.

The reserve borders the town of Oamaru.