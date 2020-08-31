100 people evacuated as fire rages

Police led a convoy of about 100 people from Mt Cook Village to safety along a closed State Highway 80 about 6pm yesterday evening as an out-of-control forest fire raged in the Mackenzie district.

The fire is believed to have started when a cooking stove fell over in a grassy area about 11.25am, near Mt Cook Rd (State Highway 80), off Dusky Trail.

Within minutes, the flames reached a forestry area, producing smoke that blanketed the Ben Ohau Range, near Twizel.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said Fenz received "multiple calls" to the fire, and 14 helicopters, two fixed-wing aeroplanes and 10 fire appliances were on the ground, trying to get the blaze under control.

Over the course of the day yesterday, the fire jumped from the west side of State Highway 80 to the east side.

Police had earlier evacuated properties along the highway.

Two people had been injured in the fire, the spokesman said, but had been treated at the scene by St John.

The fire remained uncontained late last night and was burning over an area of 2000ha of forestry and scrub on both sides of SH80.

Strong northwest winds hampered attempts to control the fire, and at one point, crews had to abandon their fight to save a building as the fire fanned out across the district.

A "number" of buildings were still at risk from the fire, but the Fenz spokesman did not have details on the buildings or their locations.

Holiday-maker Graeme Pennell said he first noticed smoke in the distance when "it looked like a small burn-off" at the base of the Ben Ohau Range.

By 2pm, the fire had created a "huge smoke trail" that covered the entirety of the Southern Alps from his vantage point between Twizel and Lake Ruataniwha.

The fire had grown and appeared to be travelling north.

Smoke from a large fire sweeps across the Ben Ohau range, obscuring the mountains from view. The fire was first reported in a grassy area, but strong winds caused the fire to spread to a forestry plantation. PHOTO: GRAEME PENNELL

"We’re probably 5km or 6km away and we could see the flames leaping up into the air from when it hit some of the forest plantation," Mr Pennell said.

"And, of course, the winds are really quite strong here, really blustery."

From his holiday home he said he could see houses not far from the fire.

"But the fire looks like it’s moving away from the houses we can see," he said.

The MetService forecast the strong winds to continue overnight and become severe at times today, with gusts reaching 130kmh.

The Fenz spokesman said SH8 remained closed last night due to smoke blowing across the highway.

The fire was expected to remain on the western side of SH8.

Photo: Graeme Pennell

Helicopter and fixed wing firefighting resources were stood down at dusk and will resume operations at first light today.

Three structural protection teams from Ashburton, Timaru and Temuka remained on scene overnight with a local crew and a command unit, the objective being to preserve property.

He said there was not expected to be any threat to Twizel township (other than possible smoke nuisance) overnight or today. There was also no threat to Mt Cook village.

"Day visitors and campers have been escorted out."

Fenz personnel would be monitoring the situation continuously overnight, he said.

"We are grateful for the offers of help from the community.

Crews were alerted to the blaze about 11.25am. Photo: Richard Mountain

"Currently, we are organising food and accommodation for a number of personnel who we are assisting, and we thank those who have provided resources and support at short notice."

On Friday, Fenz issued a statement noting recent frost curing [drying], coupled with warm weather and high winds, would result in a high fire danger at the weekend for much of the area.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Graeme Still said the predicted strong northwest winds would bring warm, dry conditions, significantly increasing the risk of fires "occurring and spreading rapidly".

Fires that were normally easy to control would become very difficult during these conditions.