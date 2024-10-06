Oamaru in the pink for breast cancer

The Oamaru Opera House is being lit up in pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Pretty in pink takes on another meaning for Breast Cancer Awareness Month this month.

More than 80 landmarks, streets and prominent buildings including the Craig Fountain in the Oamaru Gardens and the Oamaru Opera House are being illuminated in pink this month to support the cause.

Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said October was the opportunity to help change the dial on breast cancer.

"One in nine women today will learn they have breast cancer, but early detection is the key to successful treatment.

"We’re grateful to have Oamaru helping us to raise awareness and vital funds this Breast Cancer Awareness Month."

The charity’s annual Pink Ribbon Street Appeal will take place on October 18 and 19.

The Pink Ribbon campaign involves thousands of collectors seeking donations for breast cancer research, education and patient support.

‘‘Every dollar donated to the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal will make a massive difference to support Kiwis undergoing treatment and aid us towards our vision of zero deaths from breast cancer.”

About 240 women are diagnosed with breast cancer across the Southern Health NZ Te Whatu Ora area every year.

The survival rate for breast cancer, if diagnosed early, is 92%.

Breast Cancer NZ is urging all women to be breast aware, to give themselves the best chance of surviving breast cancer.

That means getting to know the normal look and feel of their breasts, regularly touching and looking for any changes, and getting those changes checked by a GP as soon as possible.

For women aged 45-69, free mammograms are available through BreastScreen Aotearoa every two years.

The foundation is still looking for volunteers to take part in its Pink Ribbon Street Appeal.

For more information, visit breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/bcam