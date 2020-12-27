Sunday, 27 December 2020

One injured in crash near Oamaru

    By John Gibb
    A driver escaped serious injury when their car hit a bridge inland from Oamaru this afternoon.

    The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle when it apparently hit the Waikoura Creek bridge, on State Highway 83 at Awamoko shortly after 12.30pm, emergency services said.

    A St John spokeswoman said one person had been taken to Oamaru Hospital with moderate injuries.

    Two fire appliances from Oamaru and another from Duntroon attended, and firefighters and police helped with traffic control, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.

    Police said traffic had built up but continued to flow past the crash site, and arrangements had been made to tow the car away.

