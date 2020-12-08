OWCT not replacing outgoing manager

Mark Smith

The Oamaru Whitestone Civic Trust (OWCT) has confirmed it will not replace outgoing operations manager Mark Smith.

In a joint statement with chairman Graeme Clark, Dr Smith made his resignation public yesterday, saying he had decided to focus on consulting in the heritage sector and developing a food forest at the Oamaru property he owns with partner Chloe Searle.

Mr Clark thanked Dr Smith for his contribution to the trust, but declined to comment on the reasons behind the decision not to replace him.

Dr Smith, who holds a doctorate in history from the University of Waikato and worked as a business analyst before moving to Oamaru about 10 years ago, has been working for the OWCT for the past four and a-half years.

"It’s been marvellous to contribute to such a significant part of the life of our town," he said.

"I think what we have here is nationally significant. I think Oamaru can be proud of its built heritage and how we have worked to maintain it and share it with future generations."

The trust had completed several large projects over the past four and a-half years, but installing the lift in the 1882 Loan and Merc building in Harbour St was a "standout", he said.

It was "satisfying" to leave the role knowing all 16 trust-owned buildings were tenanted, and after another successful Victorian Fete.

"We have a great team, and I believe that we have prepared the trust well for the challenges ahead," he said.

"It has been a pleasure to work with the volunteers, tenants, members and trustees of the OWCT."

Mr Clark said the trust was sorry to lose him.

"Mark has delivered major projects on time and on budget, and helped significantly lift OWCT income. He's improved our operations and worked well with the team."

He had no further comment to make on yesterday’s announcement.

After Dr Smith’s departure, two OWCT staff members — a restoration officer and a finance and marketing manager — will remain.