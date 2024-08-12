Monday, 12 August 2024

Updated 2.30 pm

Pedestrian critically injured in Oamaru crash

    By Tim Scott
    A patient has been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition following a motorcycle crash in Oamaru.

    The crash, between a motorcycle and a pedestrian, happened in Thames St and led to one person being transported to Oamaru Hospital.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesman said the patient was now being airlifted to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter in a "critical condition".

    A police spokeswoman said they received reports of the crash at about 11.25am this morning.

    No roads were closed as a result of the crash, the spokeswoman said.

