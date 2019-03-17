Sunday, 17 March 2019

9.15 am

Person 'critical' after crash in Oamaru

    A person is critically hurt after an early-morning crash involving a car and pedestrian in Oamaru, police say.

    Emergency services were called to the crash at Severn St on State Highway 1 about 12.40am today.

    Police said a motorist collided with a pedestrian and the victim was in a critical condition in hospital, police said.

    The road was closed for a short time but had since reopened.

    No one else was injured and police are investigating.

     

