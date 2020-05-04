Police allegedly assaulted during North Otago police chase

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with endangering transport and assaults police. Photo: Files

A woman has been charged with assaulting police after a police pursuit in North Otago.

A pursuit started when a vehicle failed to stop for police in north Oamaru about 4.15pm yesterday, a police spokeswoman said.

It ended about 4.50pm in Duthie Rd in the Danseys Pass area, with police arresting two people.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with a range of offences including failing to stop, endangering transport and aggravated assault, and a 27-year-old woman has been charged with endangering transport and assaults police.

Both will appear in Timaru District Court today.

Police said as the matter was before the courts they were unable to comment further.