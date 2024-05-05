All sorts at church pop-up

St Paul’s Church members and volunteers (from left) Pam McKenzie, Maryan Coleman and Rosalie Mather hold produce and knitted goods in the church’s new cottage shop. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

All sorts of goods are on offer at the new St Paul’s Maheno Otepopo Presbyterian Church in Coquet St.

The pop-up store, which opened at the beginning of March, was an initiative of St Paul’s Rev Rose Luxford and church member Pam McKenzie.

Mrs McKenzie said the church fundraising team expressed interest in opening the shop, and formed a team to discuss what produce they could create.

"We have scarves and jewellery for sale and people making produce, jams, bakery and we’ll have plants over the summer."

The Pacific Island Group used to use the cottage for their meetings before moving to a new space.

The minister’s office is also located in the cottage and it once served another purpose.

"The original caretakers of the church used to live here ... and look after the place," Mrs McKenzie said.

The team have advertised the shop in the church’s monthly notices and on Facebook.

The team also held a parish fair this month which gave them an opportunity to spread the word about the shop to its members.

"We need to get the word out.

"We rely on church members to supply the items," she said.

The pop-up store has 15 people from the church community on the roster and the shop runs with two volunteers at a time.

The shop is open from 10am to 1pm on Tuesdays.