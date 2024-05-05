Dignitary visits Tuvaluans

Oamaru Tuvalu Community Group members are (from left) first secretary Niuone Eliuta, chairwoman Silaati Emily Telito Fuluasou, the Rev Ioane Peleti and Tuvalu high commissioner Feue Tipu and his cousin and group member Beadon Fauvaka. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Tuvalu’s high commissioner was in Oamaru last Tuesday night to meet the Tuvalu community.

He was there to discuss employer and resident schemes, and it was a moment of firsts.

It was Feue Tipu’s first visit to the town and the first time the Tuvalu community have had an official delegation visit from the commission office in Wellington.

He met Oamaru Tuvalu Community Group chairwoman Silaati Emily Telito Fuluasou, who is in her first year and is the first woman to be appointed to the position.

Mr Tipu had a meet-and-greet with the community at the Athletic Marist Rugby Club, before talking about updates and information around New Zealand’s Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme (NZRAC), Pacific Access Category (PAC) and the Pacific Engagement Visa.

Mrs Fuluasou said Mr Tipu met the diaspora of the two islands.

More than 30 people of the Tuvalu community were present.

"He [provided] clarification and updates on what immigration and visa services were available to the community, and wanted to get to know us.

"With the Pacific Access Category, people can apply from the Pacific to work and live here and become a New Zealand resident," Mrs Fuluasou said.

For the NZRAC, the employer scheme for residents, Mr Tipu gave further clarification around the scheme and his involvement in negotiations on a government level.

"[He wanted to] hear from the community, also to talk about what support we can offer and how we can work together," Mrs Fuluasou said.

He discussed updates around the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme, which allows eligible Australian businesses to hire workers from nine Pacific islands and Timor-Leste, when there are not enough local workers available.

He also spoke about consulate services available to the community in New Zealand.

There are more than 48 Tuvalu families in Oamaru, Mrs Fuluasou said.

The event was followed by a community dinner at the club.

Mr Tipu enjoyed his time in Oamaru and said he "is looking forward to coming back."