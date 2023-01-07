Scrub fire near Oamaru now contained

A scrub fire that entered pine trees near Oamaru has now been contained.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Oamaru station and a tanker from Weston were called to a scrub fire towards the beach end of Corbett Rd about 3pm today.

The fire was about 80m by 20m and was moving into pine trees.

Further units from Waitaki station were dispatched to tackle the fire, the spokesman said.

The Oamaru crew left the scene about 4.45pm and the scene was left for the Waitaki crews to mop up.

A thermal camera had been requested, the spokesman said.

