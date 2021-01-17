Severe thunderstorm warning lifted

MetService has lifted its severe thunderstorm warning for the Waitaki district this evening.

Weather radar data detected the storms near Moeraki and Herbert at about 6.15pm Sunday.

The storms were expected to hit about 6.45pm and bring very heavy rain and large hail.

Metservice warned the rain could cause flash flooding near streams, gullies and in urban areas as the storm moves south.

They also warned motorists to take care on the roads as driving conditions were expected to become hazardous.