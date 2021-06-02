Some roads closed but district escapes lightly

Cormacks-Kia Ora Rd was one of six roads closed in the Waitaki district yesterday because of flooding. Photo: Kayla Hodge

Six roads in Waitaki were closed due to flooding yesterday but the district got off lightly compared with its neighbours further north.

Yesterday afternoon, the Waitaki District Council closed Cormacks-Kia Ora Rd, Springhill Rd, Kieleys Rd, Rocklands Rd, Pine Hill Rd and McArthur Rd due to surface flooding, roading manager Mike Harrison said.

Roads in the Waiareka Creek area were prone to flooding at crossing points, Mr Harrison said.

By 3.30pm, the water levels were starting to drop, and no significant damage was expected.

He said all six roads should be able to reopen today and contractors would continue to monitor the area.

"But we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. Mother Nature is a very challenging lady," he said.

"We’re certainly not going to fare as bad as what Canterbury is."

The Waimate district had also escaped the worst of it, with no notable road closures and only minor damage expected. Where fords remained high, motorists were being encouraged to use alternative routes.

Mayor Craig Rowley said Waimate District Council staff had been assisting with Canterbury’s recovery efforts.

"We continue to be on hand to support our neighbouring provinces Timaru, Ashburton and Selwyn and in the last 48 hours have provided seconded support to the Timaru EOC [Emergency Operation Centre]," Mr Rowley said.

Waimate’s Emergency Operation Centre was on stand-by and ready to activate, if required, Mr Rowley said.

"On behalf of the district, we extend our thoughts to all those affected by this significant weather event and wish everyone well at this difficult time."

In Southland, rising rivers prompted the regional council to activate its flood warning on its website.

Environment Southland posted to social media the persistent rain meant the Waikaia River at Waikaia, and Mahers Beach, and the Oreti River at Lumsden Cableway, had all reached its flood broadcast level.

Several roads in Central Otago also closed due to flooding.

Auripo Rd was closed from Boundary Rd to Thurlow Rd, Naseby Link Rd was closed at the culverts and Reef Rd was closed at the ford 200m from the Ida Valley Omakau Road SH85 end.

The Central Otago District Council also issued a conserve water notice for Naseby, Patearoa and Ranfurly, as the reservoirs were not refilling due to the sediment in the source water.

