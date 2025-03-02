Toy library encouraging people to check it out

In March last year Alex Henderson, left, and past North Otago Toy Library president Sarah Maindonald were pondering the future of the North Otago Toy Library. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

This week is Toy Library Awareness Week and the North Otago Toy Library is encouraging the public to pop in for a look.

President Jan Marie Taylor said the library, at 109 Thames St, was open from 6pm to 7pm on Wednesday and had much to offer.

"We have a whole lot of new toys for people to rent, and we have openings for membership at the moment."

Ms Taylor said for a small fee people could rent toys from $1 per item for a period of up to two weeks.

After uncertain times in early 2024, the library was now on a more positive footing, partly a reflection of publicity it gained then through exposure by the Oamaru Mail, she said.

"Absolutely, our membership has increased quite a lot recently, due to you guys putting it out.

"We thought we would have to close and we didn’t have funding.

"A lovely member of the community came forward to pay our rent. We’re actually going really, really well."

That support was backed by "a great team" of very hard-working toy library volunteers, Ms Taylor said.