Flower show a blooming success

Kurow and Districts Flower Show convener Janet McGregor with roses entered for the 2025 show. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Flower power is alive and well in Kurow.

The Kurow and Districts Flower Show last week saw more than 500 entries across different categories.

From roses to succulents and hydrangeas to gladioli, the show had it all.

Convener Janet McGregor said it was amazing to see the event so well supported.

Entrants came from across North Otago.

"Over the last five years, it’s increased every year.

"We used to only have two or three hundred [entries] and now we’ve got over 500. It costs them all of 50c for entry."

The money goes back into community projects.

This year’s funds will support the restoration of the St Stephen’s Presbyterian Church.

It was not all about flowers. An assortment of jams, jellies and chutneys alongside home-made baking was also on display.

Home-made crafts such as knitting and crotchet as well as a display form the Upper Waitaki Quilting Group adorned the hall.

Artwork, baking and Lego creations from Waitaki Valley School and preschool were also on display.