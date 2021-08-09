Southland man dies at North Otago workplace

A Southland man has died after a workplace accident in North Otago.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said emergency services were called to a rural property in Pig Island Rd, in Windsor, at 10am today.

Sgt Woodbridge confirmed that a 54-year-old Southland man, who was a contractor on the farm, was found dead at the scene.

The man's next-of-kin had been contacted and WorkSafe was investigating, he said.