Monday, 9 August 2021

6.27 pm

Southland man dies at North Otago workplace

    By Rebecca Ryan
    A Southland man has died after a workplace accident in North Otago.

    Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said emergency services were called to a rural property in Pig Island Rd, in Windsor, at 10am today.

    Sgt Woodbridge confirmed that a 54-year-old Southland man, who was a contractor on the farm, was found dead at the scene.

    The man's next-of-kin had been contacted and WorkSafe was investigating, he said.

