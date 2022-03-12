Spat at, hit arresting officer with stick, whacked flowers

Oamaru’s Garden of Memories. PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN

An Oamaru woman is facing charges of intentional damage and assaulting police, after she allegedly knocked the heads off several flowers at the Gardens of Memories on Thursday night.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson, of Oamaru, said police received a report of a woman "smashing flowers with a stick" at Oamaru’s war memorial garden, at the corner of Itchen and Severn Sts.

"[It is] obviously upsetting to the community, particularly in the build-up to Anzac Day, that they would be desecrated in that fashion," Sgt Wilkinson said.

When police located the 26-year-old, she allegedly spat at the arresting police officer and hit them with the stick she had.

"Spitting at police during the arrest process, which obviously during Covid, is particularly abhorrent behaviour," Sgt Wilkinson said.

The woman is due to appear in the Oamaru District Court on May 4.

- A green 2002 Ford Courier ute, registration GJK961, was stolen from a Rother St address overnight on Wednesday.

Anyone who had seen the stolen vehicle, or had information on the theft, was asked to contact Oamaru police.

Oamaru police on (03) 433-1400; police non-emergency phone 105; Crimestoppers 0800 555-111.