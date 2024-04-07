Spittle embracing new racing experiences

Oamaru rower Emma Spittle competes at the New Zealand Rowing Championships earlier this season. The 18-year-old will trial for the New Zealand Under 19 squad later this month. PHOTO: SHARRON BENNETT PHOTOGRAPHY

An Oamaru athlete has started a new chapter in her rowing career.

Emma Spittle competed at her first New Zealand University Rowing Championships for the University of Canterbury last weekend.

The first year university student took home a gold, three silvers and a bronze medal from the five crews she rowed with.

It was an enjoyable new experience for her.

"It was a pretty exciting weekend. Quite different from the regattas I’m used to."

The biggest difference was the women’s championship coxed eight which was a two mile (3219m) race rather than a typical 2km race.

Her other races were the women’s varsity coxed eight and coxed quad sculls as well as the women’s championship double sculls and coxed quad sculls.

She rowed in both varsity and championship crews.

The championship section is for rowers who have represented New Zealand.

Spittle loved being able to pick their brains to grow her abilities further.

"It was pretty cool. Training wise, I could definitely feel myself improving every time we went out on the boat."

While the rowing season is winding down, Spittle is still training hard ahead of the New Zealand under-19 trials later this month.

She started a training programme at her new club, Avon Rowing Club, earlier this week.

Keeping her expectations for the week-long trial process low, Spittle was just excited to be involved.

"I would love to make the team, but if I don’t, I’m still happy with how I’ve gone. I’m excited to get out there and see what it’s like.

"Just excited to see how it goes and meet some more people.

She was very thankful for Oamaru Rowing Club head coach Ivan Docherty, who has continued to help her train remotely since she moved to Christchurch.

"He’s been coaching me long distance leading up to the uni champs and just doing some extra erg work and pre-trial work."

Another Waitakian, Angus Loe, who boards at John McGlashan College, in Dunedin, is also trialling for the men’s squad.

Both Spittle and Loe were part of the South Island under-18 squad that rowed against the North Island last year.