Students find good homes for forgotten toy birds

Children at Holmes Kindergarten got to try out their new duck and penguin toys donated by Waitaki Boys’ High School earlier this week. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Waitaki Boys’ High School has donated wooden duck and penguin toys to the Oamaru Kindergarten Association.

They were initially made in 2023 as a project by the school’s year 10 woodworking classes.

However, teacher Ian Cope found them last month when he had a clean-out.

Mr Cope wanted the students to be thinking of other people when he came up with the idea to donate the toys.

"It was just to get the boys to realise that the world doesn’t revolve around them and them only.

"It was like ‘hey, let’s do something for someone else’ and they got really on board with it."

Two classes made the toys — one class making the ducks and other making the penguins.

Mr Cope dropped the toys off at Holmes Kindergarten, one of the five kindergartens in the association, on Monday. The other four can pick theirs up from there.