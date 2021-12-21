Thank you dairy much

PHOTO: RUBY HEYWARD

This time of year brings out the cheesier side of people.

In the case of Sally Tayler and Des Burke (pictured), this was not exactly a bad thing. Yesterday, Mrs Tayler, who is a Fonterra business support member, delivered $500 worth of dairy products and $500 of vouchers to Mr Burke, who is Oamaru St Vincent de Paul’s president.

Each year, Fonterra gave goods and vouchers to St Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army in Timaru as part of its Hapori sponsorship programme, Mrs Tayler said.

This year, it is expanding to the two charity organisations in Oamaru and Ashburton, and Mr Burke could not be happier to be included.

Usually, St Vincent de Paul relied on the income from its opportunity shop to support the community, and this donation would only further its work, he said.

The produce would be distributed to those in need by St Vincent de Paul, the Oamaru Churches Food Bank and the Oamaru Combined Churches Christmas Parcels Trust.