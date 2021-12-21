Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Thank you dairy much

    By Ruby Heyward
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    PHOTO: RUBY HEYWARD
    PHOTO: RUBY HEYWARD
    This time of year brings out the cheesier side of people.

    In the case of Sally Tayler and Des Burke (pictured), this was not exactly a bad thing. Yesterday, Mrs Tayler, who is a Fonterra business support member, delivered $500 worth of dairy products and $500 of vouchers to Mr Burke, who is Oamaru St Vincent de Paul’s president.

    Each year, Fonterra gave goods and vouchers to St Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army in Timaru as part of its Hapori sponsorship programme, Mrs Tayler said.

    This year, it is expanding to the two charity organisations in Oamaru and Ashburton, and Mr Burke could not be happier to be included.

    Usually, St Vincent de Paul relied on the income from its opportunity shop to support the community, and this donation would only further its work, he said.

    The produce would be distributed to those in need by St Vincent de Paul, the Oamaru Churches Food Bank and the Oamaru Combined Churches Christmas Parcels Trust.

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter