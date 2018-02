An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said traffic was backed up on SH1 near the crash site. Photo: Hamish MacLean

Traffic has backed up on SH1 in North Otago after a crash this afternoon.

A police spokesman said the crash before 2pm on the Alma-Maheno Rd, near the intersection with Lime St in Reidston, involved two vehicles.

At least one person received minor injuries in the crash.

