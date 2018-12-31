Monday, 31 December 2018

Two children injured in sea biscuit accident

    By Louise Scott
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Boating on Lake Benmore in 2015. Photo: ODT files
    Boating on Lake Benmore in 2015. Photo: ODT files

    Two children were treated for injuries after falling off a sea biscuit on Lake Benmore.

    A St John spokesman confirmed they were called to an incident shortly before 2pm.

    "It happened out on the lake ... they have some sort of fall off the biscuit and collided.''

    He said one sustained moderate injuries and the other minor.

    Both were taken by ambulance to Oamaru Hospital.

    No other details are known. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment