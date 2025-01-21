Two injured in car, truck collision

REPORT & PHOTO: NIC DUFF

A car was badly damaged after it collided with a truck in Pukeuri, just north of Oamaru, yesterday afternoon.

Police, Hato Hone St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to the crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Georgetown-Pukeuri Rd (SH 83) just after 2pm.

A police spokesperson said SH 1 was closed for about 20 minutes before reopening with one lane.

Both lanes were open again by 3.30pm.

A St John spokesperson said two people were injured. One had minor injuries while the other with moderate injuries was transported to Oamaru Hospital.