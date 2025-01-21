Two injured in car, truck collision

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A car was badly damaged after it collided with a truck in Pukeuri, just north of Oamaru, yesterday afternoon.
Police, Hato Hone St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to the crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Georgetown-Pukeuri Rd (SH 83) just after 2pm.
A police spokesperson said SH 1 was closed for about 20 minutes before reopening with one lane.
Both lanes were open again by 3.30pm.
A St John spokesperson said two people were injured. One had minor injuries while the other with moderate injuries was transported to Oamaru Hospital.