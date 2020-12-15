Two new directors named to health board

Mark Rogers

The appointment of two new directors has signified a fresh start for the Waitaki District Health Services board.

Experienced healthcare advisers Andrew Blair and Scott Wilson were named as directors yesterday and will take up the positions next month.

Their appointments built on the recent key leadership roles filled by chief executive officer Phil Jamieson, chief financial officer Kelvin Kiteas and clinical director Stuart Mologne.

After a troubling few years, the new team would steer the organisation back on track and Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said it was an incredible group of talented professionals.

"Andrew Blair brings very strong governance skills to the board, and Dr Scott Wilson is a rural specialist, bringing a new level of clinical expertise to the team.

"Combined with the DHB experience, community engagement, and the general practitioner skills that already exist within the board, we have a very able team to continue improving Oamaru Hospital and health services."

Mr Blair had an extensive background in advisory and governance roles including serving on the Hawke’s Bay District Health Board and was the former chairman of both the Capital and Coast District Health Board and the Hutt Valley District Health Board.

Dr Wilson was a rural hospital medicine specialist, and was a Rural Hospital Network executive member, the New Zealand Rural Hospital Clinical Leaders forum chairman and served two terms on the Division of Rural Hospital Medicine council.

WDHS chairman Mark Rogers said the appointments added a depth of governance, management and clinical healthcare experience.

"Their appointments complement our board, as we work towards our aim of making WDHSL the best little rural hospital in New Zealand," Mr Rogers said.

Both Mr Kircher and Mr Rogers thanked former board director and board adviser Paul Allison and Keith Marshall for their "significant contributions" to the board.

