Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Underage party ends with arrest, damage

    By Wyatt Ryder
    An underage party in Oamaru ended with an arrest and a damaged house.

    Acting Sergeant Larissa Berends said police arrived to the out-of-control youth party at 10pm on Saturday.

    The young people were drinking and the house was "moderately damaged".

    A 16-year-old boy was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

    It was not the only youth crime to hit Oamaru last week.

    At 10am on Friday, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in relation to damage of a Labour Party campaign hoarding.

    He was referred to Youth Aid.

     