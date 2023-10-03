Underage party ends with arrest, damage

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An underage party in Oamaru ended with an arrest and a damaged house.
Acting Sergeant Larissa Berends said police arrived to the out-of-control youth party at 10pm on Saturday.
The young people were drinking and the house was "moderately damaged".
A 16-year-old boy was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.
It was not the only youth crime to hit Oamaru last week.
At 10am on Friday, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in relation to damage of a Labour Party campaign hoarding.
He was referred to Youth Aid.