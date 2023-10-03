Underage party ends with arrest, damage

An underage party in Oamaru ended with an arrest and a damaged house.

Acting Sergeant Larissa Berends said police arrived to the out-of-control youth party at 10pm on Saturday.

The young people were drinking and the house was "moderately damaged".

A 16-year-old boy was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

It was not the only youth crime to hit Oamaru last week.

At 10am on Friday, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in relation to damage of a Labour Party campaign hoarding.

He was referred to Youth Aid.