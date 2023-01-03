Vehicle rolls in Herbert

Emergency services responded to a rolled vehicle in Herbert this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Weston, Oamaru, Kakanui and Hampden attended the crash which was reported about 1.35pm today.

Weston Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Bevan Koppert said the incident happened in the middle of Herbert.

There were no serious injuries but one person was taken to hospital for a checkup, he understood.

