Waitaki Valley project selected for initiative

The Waipata cliffs of Wai o Toura Reserve, 13km north of Duntroon. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Critically endangered plants in the Waitaki Valley will be protected in a ground-breaking project to restore the mauri (life force) of Wai o Toura Reserve.

The rare limestone ecosystem project in Waitaki is one of three conservation projects selected for a new public-private partnership initiative between the Department of Conservation (Doc) and the NZ Nature Fund.

It was announced last week and will see the mauri of the Wai o Toura Reserve restored through a programme to remove weeds and restore a buffer of the unique limestone-adapted vegetation in the area.

Threatened plants will be propagated and replanted to create a wider protective buffer.

It will also create a blueprint for Doc and independent charitable trust the NZ Nature Fund to work towards restoring threatened limestone ecosystems in other areas.

The initial goal under the new funding partnership is to raise $4.6million.

This would be spread across the Wai o Toura Reserve project, a project in Northland to save the critically endangered tara iti bird and one for the critically endangered Alborn skink.

Founding trustee of the NZ Nature Fund and former conservation minister Denis Marshall said the partnership with Doc opened new avenues for private donors to make a real impact on conservation.

"We are in an urgent fight against time and our most critically endangered species need help right now."

Te Rūnanga o Moeraki chairman Justin Tipa said it was positive the department was now trying "innovative ways" of attracting funding for conservation and it was supportive.

"It is also nice to see that one of the initial projects is located down here in the Waitaki Valley.

"While Te Rūnanga o Moeraki is supportive of the limestone ecosystem project in the Wai o Toura Reserve, we have our own priorities in the Waitaki Valley focused on the restoration of aquatic ecosystems."

The runanga saw the restoration of aquatic ecosystems as "an integral part" of its long-term goal of maintaining and creating opportunities for people to practice mahi kai (food gathering) in the Waitaki Valley, Mr Tipa said.

"Mahi kai is central to who we are as Ngāi Tahu.

"Focusing on mahi kai ensures that our relationship with the natural environment is grounded in our reliance on it as a source of life, energy and potential.

"We believe this is a perspective and value that many New Zealanders understand and support, and we would like to see resource going towards this as well," Mr Tipa said.

Meanwhile, Doc and the NZ Nature Fund will work to raise awareness about the select projects in the coming months and "test donor interest" and ways of donating before adding further projects in 2025.

— additional reporting Jules Chin