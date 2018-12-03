Water restrictions to ease for some

The Waitaki District Council will ease the water restrictions for about 15,000 people on the Oamaru water supply from noon today.

In a statement posted on social media this morning, the council said because the water reservoir levels had returned to 58.91% after starting the weekend onSaturday with only 26.84% water restrictions would today move from "full" to "limited".

It said water restrictions were expected to be lifted entirely by Friday.

"Community effort to conserve water saw the demand drop again from 8900 cubic metres a day to 8250 cubic metres a day," he said.

"The treated water reservoir is sitting in the high 50 - 60% area.

"We do expect it to drop this morning as businesses get back going and we do the daily cleans of the filters. The raw water turbidity is continuing to drop allowing us to make slight increases in production of treated water from the water treatment plant."

From noon today, Oamaru water supply users on a limited water restrictions can: wash clothes and dishes, full business use is allowed, hand watering of plants is allowed. And are asked to continue to minimise shower times, and continue to reduce toilet flushing.

There council is still asking for no irrigation system use, no car washing, and no water cleaning (water blasting).

The council said it expected reservoir levels to drop this morning as businesses get back going and staff do the daily cleans of the filters.

The raw water turbidity was continuing to drop allowing the council to make slight increases in production of treated water from the water treatment plant.