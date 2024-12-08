WBHS pupils learn of benefits of cleaner ecosystem

Professor Chris Hepburn (centre) at Waitaki Boys’ High School with years 9 and 10 pupils (from left) Knox Bloomfield 13, Jack Hatch 13, Matthew Murphy 15, David Kilgour 15, Cameron Innes 15, history and social studies teacher Brett Mouton, Sam Isbister 15 and Henry Smith 15. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Waitaki Boys High School has held its first enviroschools day focusing on the benefits of a cleaner ecosystem.

University of Otago Marine Sciences professor Chris Hepburn last week talked about the benefits of riparian planting for a cleaner ecosystem.

"It’s sharing the connection to what we do on the land and how that affects what happens in the sea. They’re learning how they can personally make a difference locally and have some impact globally," he said.

Prof Hepburn also offered the pupils career advice on the "diversity of the sciences".

He said they were looking for people in particular from the farming community to help make a difference to the environment.

Enviroschools facilitator Chantal Barnes said 10 modules were offered to the pupils in 10-minute cycles, including information on water-cycle connection with ecologist Jack Mathieson, recycling versus landfill challenges and NOSLaM (North Otago Sustainable Land Management) chairman Callum Kingan sharing techniques to help farming landscape.

Mrs Barnes said the enviroschools day was supported by rector Darryl Paterson and the school’s enviroschools lead teacher Sam Henehan, who were impressed with the recent Waitaki enviroschools hui attended by 20 pupils, and they wanted to provide the education to all year 9 and 10 pupils.

Mr Henehan said they had planted over 1000 trees at the school over the past five years and had received $10,000 funding from Rabobank for the restoration of the creek on the school grounds.

"It’s bringing new life to the school. Moeraki Marae Upoko David Higgins, from Ngai Tahu, who is an old boy of the school visited and gave the creek a new name, Te Maka Porori," he said.

The school also has regular beach cleanups and a compost initiative for excess food waste.