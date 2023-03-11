Oamaru-Dunedin shuttle needs new operator

Don and Sharon Green are looking for someone to take over the Oamaru-Dunedin Shuttle service when they finish at the end of this month. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

A North Otago couple are in search of someone to take over their beloved business.

Sharon and Don Green have been running the Oamaru-Dunedin Shuttle for the past three years but will be closing the business at the end of the month.

The couple have been transporting elderly people who can not drive themselves down to Dunedin, mainly for hospital appointments.

Mrs Green said she suffered a back injury and driving long distances every day was "not the best option" for her.

While she felt guilty about not being being able to continue the service, the clients had been very understanding, she said.

"It’s really humbling because I’ve got a bunch of flowers, I’ve got vouchers. People just come in and say ‘thank you so much — we don’t know what we would do without you’. Hopefully, someone will come along and do it."

They had tried "every avenue" they could think of to find someone to take it over but so far had had no luck.

Dunedin Hospital had been helping them in their search, she said.

"They were so good. They were so supportive and they tried everything to try and find somebody that would be able to take it over."

Mrs Green said whoever took on the job next would fall in love with it as they had.

"It’s a very rewarding job. You meet so many nice people and it’s needed.

"If someone would want to take it on, it would be very satisfying for them."

They had more than 140 regular clients, who now had no way of getting to and from Dunedin.

Some will have to take drastic measure because of this, Mrs Green said.

"I have one lady from Oamaru who says she will probably have to relocate. She’s got no other way of getting to Dunedin."

Mr and Mrs Green will continue to look for new people to take over, but will also enjoy spending time more time with their two young grandchildren.

"That’s an important role, being a nana and a pop. So we’ll have a bit more time to do that," she said.

nic.duff@oamarumail.co.nz