Otago councils captured by 'green banshees': Jones

Resources Minister Shane Jones on a visit to Bendigo Station, a planned open-cast Central Otago gold mine, last year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED/ODT FILES

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones says the current regional council structure stifles economic growth and councils have suffered cost burdens, "green overreach" and too much influence from iwi.

His comments come after the government yesterday announced its plan to scrap regional councillors and hand responsibilities over to mayor-led Combined Territories Boards, marking the biggest structural shift in local government in decades.

The boards will take over regional duties and have two years to propose a longer term structure.

The government said the move would cut costs and streamline decision-making.

Shane Jones, the Regional Development Minister and NZ First deputy leader, has been one of the strongest critics of regional government, previously saying there is "less and less of a justifiable purpose" for keeping regional councils under the new Resource Management Act (RMA) system.

He described the Otago Regional Council as "the Kremlin of the South Island" after a dispute over mine expansion.

Jones told RNZ's Morning Report today the country could not afford the multiple layers of regional and local government that "stifles growth".

He believes regional council has been captured - especially in Otago - by "green banshees" who want to block development such as mining.

"I have no doubt in my mind that once the public sinks its teeth into this issue and realise that it's a burden of cost, we have had green over-reach, we have had hapu over-consumption and we have stifled growth.

"I believe the vast majority of Kiwis in regional New Zealand agree with me."

Some regional councillors have been interpreting parliamentary legislation in a "devious" and "negative" way and that is breaking the law, he said.

"If they are not going to continually abide by the law, they are going to disappear."

Former Local Government New Zealand regional chair Doug Leeder told Morning Report said the government's plan has merit and the regional sector of local government had been advocating to have this conversation with ministers for at least the last 12 months.

However, he said it remains to be seen what can incentivise local mayors to act in the best interest of their region.

"What is going to be the incentive for local mayors to remove themselves for their territorial responsibilities, their local communities, and act in the best interest of their region - there lies the challenge."

Leeder said while the regional sector supports the plan, he believed the level of governance needed to step up for the plan to work and the appointment of external commissioners could help.

The changes are out for consultation, which remains open until February 20. The resulting legislation was expected to be introduced mid-next year and passed in 2027.