Polar blast bringing snow to much of South Island

Snow is forecast to 400 metres for the Crown Range Road today and chains should be carried if using this route linking Queenstown to Wanaka. Photo: MetService

Snow's on the way for much of the South Island as another polar blast sweeps though the country.

Southland and Clutha can expect snow as low as 300 to 400 metres today, while Otago and the Queenstown Lakes District are forecast to see it above 400 to 600 metres.

MetService has issued road snowfall warnings for alpine passes and other high roads in the South Island.

A warning is in force for Dunedin's Northern Motorway (State Highway 1 to Waitati) from 11am until 7pm, with snow forecast to lower to 400 metres by late morning and gradually down to 200 metres by the evening. Up to 2cm of snow may settle on the summit of the road at times, with lesser amounts down to lower levels.

Meanwhile, a heavy snow watch has been issued for Otago, south of a line Queenstown to Mosgiel, also Fiordland and Southland from 9am until 6pm. Snow was expected to about 200 metres, with heavy falls above 400 metres where accumulations may approach warning criteria. More snow was likely on Wednesday night and early on Thursday morning.

Snow is forecast to 400 metres for the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wanaka. A Queenstown Lakes District Council spokesman says chains should be carried if using this road, be prepared for conditions to change rapidly and know how to fit chains if required (Read QLDC's chain tips here).

Roads were generally dry in the region this morning with low temperatures either at or below zero. Grit has been applied by teams specifically around Arrow Junction, Wānaka/Hawea, and SH85 to Ranfurly.

The Lindis Pass (SH8) was set to get about 4cm of snow at the summit throughout the day.

In Southland, light snow showers to low levels were forecast for the Milford Road (SH94) throughout Wednesday and into Thursday afternoon, but no road closures were expected. However, motorists were advised to watch out for snow clearing equipment during daylight hours.

Meanwhile, snow could blanket large parts of the South Island’s high country, with the biggest falls in the Canterbury area. MetService warned up to 20cm of snow was predicted for the Lewis (SH7), Arthur's and Porters passes (both SH73) from Wednesday late afternoon until Thursday morning.

A heavy snow warning is also in place for inland Canterbury about and north of Arthur's Pass, Marlborough south of Ward and Nelson Lakes National Park, with between 20cm to 30cm of snow expected above 300 metres, with lesser amounts to 100 metres from Wednesday night until Thursday morning.

A heavy snow watch is in place for inland Canterbury, south of Arthur's Pass. Snow is expected to 300 metres, with heavy falls above 500 metres where accumulations may approach warning criteria. More snow was likely on Thursday morning.

Road snowfall warnings



Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1)

Period: 11am until 7pm on Wednesday

Snow forecast to lower to 400 metres in the morning and gradually down to 200 metres by the evening. Expect 1 or 2 cm of snow may settle on the summit of the road at times, with lesser amounts down to lower levels.

Crown Range Road

Period: From 7am until 6pm on Wednesday

Snow set to affect the road during this time. Expect 3cm to 6cm to settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts down to lower levels.

Milford Road (SH94)

From 2am until 11pm on Wednesday

Snow is forecast to lower to 800 metres early in the morning, then gradually lower to 300 metres in the afternoon and evening while snow should clear west of the Homer Tunnel. From 2am to 8am, expect 2cm to 4cm of snow above 800 metres. From 8am until 11pm, expect an additional 2cm to 4cm of snow to settle on the road above about 300 metres, mainly south of Lake Gunn.

Lindis Pass (SH8)

Period: from 8am until 6pm on Wednesday

Snow to affect the road during this time. Expect 2cm to 4cm to settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts down to 400 metres.

Haast Pass (SH6)

Period: From 9am until 1pm on Wednesday

Brief period of snow is forecast to affect the road during this time. Expect up to 2cm of snow to settle on the road above 500 metres.

Porters Pass (SH73)

Period: from 4pm on Wednesday until 3am on Thursday

Snow forecast to lower to 500 metres on Wednesday evening. Expect 15cm to 25 cm of snow to settle on the summit, with lesser amounts down to 500 metres.

Arthur's Pass (SH73)

Period: from 4pm on Wednesday until 3am on Thursday

Snow to lower to 500 metres on Wednesday evening. Expect 15cm to 25 cm of snow to settle on the summit, with lesser amounts down to 500 metres.

Lewis Pass (SH7)

Period: From 7pm on Wednesday until 8am on Thursday

Snow expected to lower to 400 metres on Wednesday evening. Expect 15cm to 25 cm of snow to settle on the summit, with lesser amounts down to 400 metres. There could be a brief period of snow on Tuesday evening where 1cm could accumulate near the summit.