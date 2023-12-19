Public asked to avoid machinery use as temperature rises

gettyimages-184153850.jpg PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Those using machinery over the next couple of days in much of Otago are being asked to get off and do something else.

Hot, windy and dry conditions forecast for much of inland Otago in the middle of this week will sharply increase the risk of fire, Fire and Emergency New Zealand says.

People in Central Otago, Queenstown Lakes and the Upper Waitaki are being urged to avoid any activities that generate sparks tomorrow and Thursday.

A prohibited fire season has already been declared for all three zones, so outdoor fires are banned due to the extreme fire danger, Fenz Otago district manager Phil Marsh said.

"We are expecting very hot, dry and windy conditions on Wednesday and into Thursday, based on the weather forecast, and that means that any fire that does start will spread quickly and be more difficult for our firefighters to put out," he said.

As a result, Fenz advised contractors, farmers, tradies and everyone using machinery to avoid activities that generated sparks on those two days.

That includes using grinders, ride-on lawnmowers and other tools or implements with blades that can strike against stones and cause a spark.

Anyone who lit an outdoor fire in the past three weeks should also check that it was completely out, as fires could easily reignite in strong winds.

"All the indications are that we are in for a long, dry summer, and the risk of wildfire is already high.

"Grass that seems green on top is already drying off underneath and the ground itself is dry in most places.

"Anyone who has turned a spade in their own garden will know exactly how dry the soil is, even after a shower of rain. These are the conditions where a fire can start easily and be very hard to put out."

Staff reporter