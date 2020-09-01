$1 million boost for Salvation Army build

An artist’s impression of the new Salvation Army Queenstown building due to be completed by the end of 2021.IMAGE: SUPPLIED

The Queenstown Salvation Army is $1million closer to a brand new facility, thanks to a substantial boost from a local company.

Remarkables Park Limited has given the Salvation Army the sum towards the construction of the building which will sit on Pin Oak Ave.

Queenstown Salvation Army Officer Andrew Wilson said he and his team were delighted with the boost.

“It means that we can reach our vision of moving out to Frankton and into a new purpose-built building that’s centred on community development.

“Not only are we planning to have our services run out of there, but we have intentionally designed it so we can have some other like-minded groups, agencies or organisations be part of the building as well.”

The project was looking to cost around $6million in total, with the Remarkables Park contribution getting the project into the range of about $5million, Mr Wilson said.

A large chunk of that money was raised after the Salvation Army sold its Camp St building in July 2019.

The Salvation Army would continue to raise the remainder of the funds through various means, Mr Wilson said.

Remarkables Park executive chairman Alastair Porter said his company was pleased to be able to assist the Salvation Army, an organisation which provided essential social services within the community.

“The Salvation Army’s presence at Remarkables Park will also add another layer to already existing community spaces at Remarkables Park Town Centre.’’

Planning is currently under way for the new facility, with construction expected to start by the end of the year.

It was expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

hugh.collins@odt.co.nz