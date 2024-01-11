4WD vandals tearing up 'fragile' Otago reserves

An example of off-road vehicle damage at Macetown Historic Reserve. Photo: Doc

Authorities say growing numbers of off-road vandals are damaging "fragile" terrain and vegetation in Otago backcountry reserves.

Recent damage has been reported at popular four-wheel driving destinations historic Macetown, Skippers township and the Chinamans Flat area.

The Department of Conservation and police have issued a plea for four-wheel drive users and motorcyclists to stick to formed roads.

Doc Whakatipu Operations Manager David Butt said rangers had seen damage to terrain and vegetation.

“Both Macetown Historic Reserve and Chinamans Flat have suffered from four-wheel drive vehicle use causing wheel ruts that will likely take decades to heal on the fragile vegetation and soils.”

“Threatened native birds nest on the gravelly areas of braided rivers such as the Dart River, which is near Chinamans Flat.

"Please save lives and avoid driving in braided rivers from August, when these birds start nesting, until the end of February.”

Police say they are also concerned about "growing vandalism caused by off-road vehicle use" in backcountry reserves.

Otago Lakes Central area road policing manager Senior Sergeant Steve Watt said anyone responsible for damage on a public reserve faced imprisonment and/or a fine.

“We’d like to remind all users of the Macetown and Skippers tracks these are public roads and normal road rules apply.

"We encourage the community to explore what our region has to offer but want people to respect these areas and be considerate so everyone can enjoy them,” says Steve.

Anyone who sees any illegal or suspicious activity can report it using the 24-hour Doc emergency hotline 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).