Appeal for ute sightings on Jack's Point estate

Police want to hear from anyone who saw a red ute like this driving on the Hanley’s Farm Estate early on Sunday. Photo: NZ Police / supplied

Queenstown police are appealing for sightings of a ute at the Hanley's Farm Estate in connection with a crash.

The red Mitsubishi Triton Ute, registration number FYZ871, was being driven in the early hours of Sunday.

In a statement today, police asked residents living on the estate in Jack's Point, particularly in Lincoln Rd, Howden Dr, Barn Rd, Woolshed Rd, Drysdale Rd and Plough St, to check their CCTV cameras for any footage of this vehicle from about 3.30pm until 5.50am.

"Police are currently speaking with the vehicle’s owner in relation to a motor vehicle collision incident.

"However, police believe that additional information from the public will assist further with their inquiries."

People could contact police on 105, quoting file number 240331/6283, or anonymously on the Crime Stoppers line: 0800 555 111.