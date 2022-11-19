Approach to Airbnb over housing crisis

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Glyn Lewers will meet an Airbnb representative next week, but said he was open to any ideas for overcoming the area’s housing issues, impacting on staffing levels.

"It’s affecting QLDC staff as well," Mr Lewers said.

"We’re not immune to it."

He said it was virtually impossible to know how many homes, or units attached to homes, were being used for Airbnb, rather than long-term rentals for workers, but it was more than 1500 in Queenstown alone.

The council had twice tried, under the Resource Management Act, to limit the activity, with the goal of freeing up accommodation for the resort’s workforce, but "pretty much got told by the commissioners both times, ‘no’."

While he was calling on the Government to intervene and regulate short-term letting, Mr Lewers also wanted to hear from anyone who might have suggestions to overcome the issue locally.

