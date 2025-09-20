Public to finally have say on Shotover wastewater discharge

Treated effluent from the Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant. Photo: Guy Williams

The public can now have their say on Queenstown Lakes District Council’s plans to discharge treated wastewater into the Shotover River.

Otago Regional Council (ORC) has publicly notified the resource consent application for the discharge from the Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant, along with construction of a "riprap outfall structure" in the bed of the river, and a second application to construct and operate a diversion channel in the river’s bed, to ensure the discharge — subject to approval — was always to flowing water.

ORC consents manager Alexandra King said the district council had requested one application be publicly notified and the other would also be notified for "special circumstances" with an extended six-week submission period, closing on November 1.

The extended submission period was due to the "high level of public interest", Ms King said.

There was no timeline on when a decision on the applications would be made by the Environment Court — the district council applied for a direct referral to the court in July, which was approved by ORC.

Ms King said while ORC would continue to process the consent, seek public submissions, provide an assessment of the application and a report, the matter would be referred to the Environment Court to act as the decision-maker.

The district council owns and operates the treatment plant and holds resource consent for a range of activities on site, including discharging treated wastewater — ORC monitors compliance with consent conditions.

As part of ongoing investigations, ORC had sought technical specialist advice around the site since last July, and as of this past April it had issued the district council with two abatement notices, requiring actions within certain timeframes, 10 infringements notices, and, on June 9, an enforcement order, requiring it to undertake actions aimed at achieving on-site compliance.

Further details of the district council’s applications, and how to make submissions, are available via orc.govt.nz

- Allied Media